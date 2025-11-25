Mumbai Man Arrested for Creating Fake Profiles to Harass News Anchor
The Delhi Police arrested a 40-year-old man in Mumbai for allegedly creating fake social media profiles to post defamatory content against a woman news anchor. Identified as Chet Kamal Prakash, the accused reportedly harassed and intimidated the anchor, leading to his arrest after forensic examination linked him to the crime.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Police have apprehended a 40-year-old man in Mumbai accused of generating fake social media profiles to defame a woman news anchor, officials reported on Tuesday.
The suspect, Chet Kamal Prakash from Jammu, is believed to have orchestrated a campaign of harassment using multiple fake accounts. In addition to posting damaging content online, the woman allegedly received a threatening call regarding her upcoming marriage, according to Deputy Commissioner Hareshwar Swami.
Authorities traced the online activities to Prakash using technical surveillance of call records and IP logs. After confirming his location in Mumbai, police raided his residence, confiscating electronic devices believed to be involved in the offenses.
