Left Menu

Mumbai Man Arrested for Creating Fake Profiles to Harass News Anchor

The Delhi Police arrested a 40-year-old man in Mumbai for allegedly creating fake social media profiles to post defamatory content against a woman news anchor. Identified as Chet Kamal Prakash, the accused reportedly harassed and intimidated the anchor, leading to his arrest after forensic examination linked him to the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 15:44 IST
Mumbai Man Arrested for Creating Fake Profiles to Harass News Anchor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have apprehended a 40-year-old man in Mumbai accused of generating fake social media profiles to defame a woman news anchor, officials reported on Tuesday.

The suspect, Chet Kamal Prakash from Jammu, is believed to have orchestrated a campaign of harassment using multiple fake accounts. In addition to posting damaging content online, the woman allegedly received a threatening call regarding her upcoming marriage, according to Deputy Commissioner Hareshwar Swami.

Authorities traced the online activities to Prakash using technical surveillance of call records and IP logs. After confirming his location in Mumbai, police raided his residence, confiscating electronic devices believed to be involved in the offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Transforming Transport: Andhra Pradesh’s Logistics Revolution

Transforming Transport: Andhra Pradesh’s Logistics Revolution

 India
2
Controversy Over Minority Status for Vaishno Devi Medical College

Controversy Over Minority Status for Vaishno Devi Medical College

 India
3
Tragic Collision Claims Five Lives on Colorado Highway

Tragic Collision Claims Five Lives on Colorado Highway

 Global
4
Sri Lanka Sets Sights on RCEP Membership

Sri Lanka Sets Sights on RCEP Membership

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025