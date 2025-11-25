EU Court Upholds Same-Sex Marriage Rights Across Member States

The European Union's highest court has issued a landmark ruling, mandating that same-sex marriages be acknowledged across all member states, directly addressing Poland's refusal to recognize a marriage conducted in Germany between two Polish citizens.

Considered a significant challenge to Poland's traditional legal stance, the court stated that Poland's actions infringed on essential European Union freedoms, including the right to move, reside, and maintain a private and family life. Despite this ruling, the court clarified that it does not necessitate alterations in domestic laws to allow same-sex marriage.

Resistance remains within Poland, where the predominantly Catholic nation has historically branded LGBT rights as a threatening foreign ideology. Nonetheless, the current Polish administration is navigating complex internal political challenges as it attempts to introduce legislation accommodating civil partnerships, including same-sex unions.

(With inputs from agencies.)