NATO's Urgency: Fortifying the Eastern Flank

In a decisive call to action, Polish Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz urged NATO to fast-track efforts to bolster protections on its eastern front, following drone threats over Romanian airspace.

This demand for accelerated measures, dubbed Operation Eastern Sentry, comes after Romania was forced to deploy fighter jets on Tuesday in response to the incursion. The urgency reflects mounting security concerns among NATO's eastern European members.

Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz pointed out that eight nations have pledged their forces to this operation, underscoring the collaborative effort essential to confronting these evolving aerial threats effectively.

