Left Menu

Vivendi's Turning Point: Court Decision Could Transform Shareholder Landscape

France's Cour de Cassation is poised to decide if the Bolloré family must initiate a buyout for Vivendi's minority shareholders, following claims of 'de facto control.' If ruled against, this could prompt a multi-billion euro buyout, challenging French commercial law interpretations and impacting major assets like Universal Music Group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 17:18 IST
Vivendi's Turning Point: Court Decision Could Transform Shareholder Landscape

The Cour de Cassation, France's highest civil court, is preparing to deliver a pivotal ruling regarding the Bolloré family's control over Vivendi. This decision could mandate a multibillion-euro buyout for the company's minority shareholders, following allegations of 'de facto control' without triggering a compulsory purchase offer.

The debate originated in 2024, when Vivendi's breakup led to allegations of increased Bolloré influence, despite minority shareholder concerns. The Paris Court of Appeal's interpretation that Bolloré exercised effective control again spurred debates on how French commercial law should assess 'de facto control,' sparking contentious discussions among investors and regulatory authorities.

An adverse verdict for the Bollorés may enforce one of the largest buyouts since France's 2022 EDF nationalization, with potential costs between 6 and 9 billion euros. A victory for Bolloré, however, would nullify buyout responsibilities, intensifying CIAM's resolve to escalate the legal battle to the European Court of Human Rights if necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Over Minority Status for Vaishno Devi Medical College

Controversy Over Minority Status for Vaishno Devi Medical College

 India
2
Tragic Collision Claims Five Lives on Colorado Highway

Tragic Collision Claims Five Lives on Colorado Highway

 Global
3
Sri Lanka Sets Sights on RCEP Membership

Sri Lanka Sets Sights on RCEP Membership

 Sri Lanka
4
Russian Railways' Debt Dilemma Amid Economic Slowdown

Russian Railways' Debt Dilemma Amid Economic Slowdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025