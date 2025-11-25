French Investigation Targets eBay Over Illicit Goods

On Tuesday, the French prosecutor's office announced the launch of a formal investigation into U.S. e-commerce giant eBay. Authorities suspect eBay of allowing the sale of illicit goods on its marketplace, confirming previous reports from Le Parisien newspaper.

The decision to open an investigation follows a statement from consumer watchdog DGCCRF two weeks ago, which cited the discovery of illegal goods on eBay and other online platforms.

As of now, eBay has not provided an immediate comment regarding these allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)