French Investigation Targets eBay Over Illicit Goods
The French prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into eBay over alleged illicit sales on its platform, following findings from a consumer watchdog. The inquiry aims to scrutinize the marketplace's role in facilitating the sale of illegal items. eBay has yet to comment on the allegations.
Updated: 25-11-2025 17:44 IST
France
On Tuesday, the French prosecutor's office announced the launch of a formal investigation into U.S. e-commerce giant eBay. Authorities suspect eBay of allowing the sale of illicit goods on its marketplace, confirming previous reports from Le Parisien newspaper.
The decision to open an investigation follows a statement from consumer watchdog DGCCRF two weeks ago, which cited the discovery of illegal goods on eBay and other online platforms.
As of now, eBay has not provided an immediate comment regarding these allegations.
