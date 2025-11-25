Delhi Police Launches Cyber Safety Drive for Senior Citizens

The Delhi Police conducted a cyber awareness programme on Tuesday aimed at enlightening senior citizens on the growing threat of online fraud. The event, held at the NCUI Auditorium and Convention Centre, was overseen by Ajay Chaudhary, Special Commissioner of Police (Vigilance & SPUWAC).

Officials stated that the initiative's primary goal was to educate senior citizens on the latest cybercrime trends and provide them with preventive strategies. The programme encouraged participants to disseminate this information within their families and communities to bolster collective protective measures.

The event included a lecture by cyber security expert Dr. Rakshit Tandon, who discussed modern cyber-fraud techniques. Participants were entertained by the Delhi Police Orchestra and a pantomime performance, creating an engaging learning environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)