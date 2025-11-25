Left Menu

Putin's Strategic Visit to Kyrgyzstan for CSTO Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin has landed in Bishkek for a three-day official visit. During his stay, he will attend a significant meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) member states, highlighting the importance of regional security cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bishkek | Updated: 25-11-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 18:33 IST
Putin's Strategic Visit to Kyrgyzstan for CSTO Summit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Kyrgyzstan

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, for a strategic three-day visit, according to Russian news agency Interfax.

During his visit, Putin is expected to participate in a crucial meeting of the heads of state from the member countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), underlining regional security issues.

The visit underscores the importance of security alliances and regional cooperation amid evolving geopolitical challenges.

TRENDING

1
Brazil's Bolsonaro Begins 27-Year Sentence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Begins 27-Year Sentence

 Brazil
2
Election Commission Faces Challenges with Uncollectable Forms

Election Commission Faces Challenges with Uncollectable Forms

 India
3
Political Shake-Up: Rabri Devi's Residence Reassigned Amidst Controversy

Political Shake-Up: Rabri Devi's Residence Reassigned Amidst Controversy

 India
4
Penny Oleksiak's Doping Suspension Shakes Canadian Sports

Penny Oleksiak's Doping Suspension Shakes Canadian Sports

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025