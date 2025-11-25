Putin's Strategic Visit to Kyrgyzstan for CSTO Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, for a strategic three-day visit, according to Russian news agency Interfax.

During his visit, Putin is expected to participate in a crucial meeting of the heads of state from the member countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), underlining regional security issues.

The visit underscores the importance of security alliances and regional cooperation amid evolving geopolitical challenges.