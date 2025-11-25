Left Menu

European Court Orders Poland to Recognize Same-Sex Marriages

The European Union's highest court has ordered Poland to acknowledge same-sex marriages from other EU countries, even though Polish law does not recognize them. The ruling came after a Polish couple faced issues with their German marriage certificate. The decision reaffirms EU citizens' rights to freedom of movement.

Updated: 25-11-2025 18:59 IST
  • Country:
  • Poland

The European Union's highest court has mandated that Poland must recognize same-sex marriages performed in other EU nations, despite Polish laws not permitting such unions. This decision came on Tuesday and has sparked significant attention across the continent.

In a landmark ruling, the Court of Justice of the European Union addressed the case of a Polish couple married in Berlin in 2018, who faced difficulties when attempting to have their marriage recognized upon returning to Poland. The court emphasized that EU nations have an obligation to respect marriages legally performed within the union, upholding the rights of freedom of movement and the respect for private and family life.

This ruling represents a significant step in the ongoing battle for LGBTQ+ rights in Poland, a country where same-sex marriages and civil partnerships remain illegal. As the Polish government, led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, wrestles with internal resistance, a new proposal seeks to grant same-sex couples limited legal rights. However, the conservative outlook of President Karol Nawrocki poses potential challenges to its acceptance.



