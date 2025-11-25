Left Menu

Drama in Court: Woman's Attempted Self-Immolation Sparks In-Law Dispute

A 30-year-old woman, Poonam Yadav, allegedly attempted suicide by pouring kerosene on herself at Firozabad district court due to a dispute with her in-laws. Police had previously arrested her husband and in-laws, but her in-laws were released. The woman accuses her in-laws of selling her property.

Updated: 25-11-2025 19:36 IST
A 30-year-old woman named Poonam Yadav allegedly attempted suicide by self-immolation at the Firozabad district court, police reported Tuesday.

The incident follows a domestic dispute with her in-laws, which led to the arrest of her husband and in-laws after Yadav filed a case against them on September 21, 2025.

While her in-laws were released, her husband remains in custody. Yadav claims her in-laws are unlawfully selling her property, prompting a police investigation into the matter.

