Uber under Fire: Legal Battle Erupts Over Unlicensed Operations

Uber is facing a legal battle after the Kalyan Sub-Regional Transport Office filed a criminal case against the company for allegedly operating without the necessary licensing. This development follows shocking allegations of a woman passenger's molestation by a bike taxi rider linked to Uber.

The First Information Report claims Uber continued its operations in Kalyan despite lacking permission from the state's transport department. Since January 2025, the ride-hailing giant is accused of leveraging its app for financial gains without a service licence, thus evading government revenue.

Authorities note the company's failure to adhere to safety protocols, including driver verification, women's safety, and mandate compliance. Charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 318, the Information Technology Act, and the Motor Vehicles Act, the investigation is ongoing, with no arrests yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)