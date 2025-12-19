Delhi's Clean Air Initiative: 10,000 Classrooms to Get Air Purifiers

In a bold move towards ensuring cleaner air for students, Delhi's Education Minister Ashish Sood has announced the installation of air purifiers in 10,000 classrooms. The initiative aims to tackle the pollution problem more effectively.

At a press conference, Minister Sood criticized former environmental strategies as mere public relations exercises, emphasizing instead the government's dedication to long-term administrative reforms. Steps include the mandatory use of recycled materials in construction and the procurement of mechanical road sweepers through the environment cess fund.

Beyond the immediate educational benefits, this initiative is part of a broader strategy to remediate pollution issues, including improvements in public transport and the scientific disposal of waste, positioning Delhi as a leader in sustainable urban development.

(With inputs from agencies.)