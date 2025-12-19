Tragedy in Hashimpur: A Family in Turmoil

In a heartbreaking incident in Hashimpur village, jeweller Ajay Katiyar ended his life after assaulting his two sons, leaving his younger son dead and the elder critically injured. The tragedy unfolded after Ajay allegedly attacked his sons with a brick, before consuming poison and hanging himself, police have reported.

Authorities discovered a suicide note at the scene indicating Ajay's emotional turmoil. The note addressed to his father mentioned the difficulty of raising children beyond one's means. Ajay's father found the gruesome scene after raising an alarm due to Ajay's unexpected absence.

Items including blood-stained bricks and poison were recovered from the house. With the elder son hospitalized in serious condition, police are continuing their investigation, as this has cast a shadow over the household after Ajay's wife's death two years ago on the same date.

