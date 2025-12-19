Left Menu

Justice Served: Six-Year Sentence in Landmark Child Abuse Case

Mohd Zaki was sentenced to six years in prison by a special court in Prayagraj for child sexual abuse and distributing explicit material online. The CBI's investigation revealed Zaki exploited minors and shared content on social media. The court awarded compensation to the victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 20:20 IST
convict
  • Country:
  • India

A special court in Prayagraj sentenced Mohd Zaki to six years in prison for child sexual abuse and distributing explicit content online for profit, officials reported on Friday.

Zaki, an electrician, was charged by the CBI under the POCSO Act and IT Act for exploiting minor girls and sharing the content on platforms like Instagram. The investigation traced four victims who confirmed the abuse.

Identified by an international alert from Canada, Zaki was found guilty of aggravated sexual abuse and child exploitation imagery. The court also imposed a fine and awarded compensation to the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

