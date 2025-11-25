Left Menu

Louvre Heist Update: Four New Arrests Ignite Fresh Investigations

French police apprehended four additional suspects in connection with the daring Louvre jewel heist. These arrests add to the ongoing investigation of a robbery deemed the work of small-time criminals who stole jewels worth $102 million. The incident challenges the museum's reputation for safeguarding its treasures.

25-11-2025
French police made a breakthrough in the audacious Louvre jewel heist case with the arrest of four new suspects on Tuesday. The Paris prosecutor's office, led by Laure Beccuau, announced the arrests in a statement.

The detainees include two men, aged 38 and 39, and two women, aged 31 and 40. Authorities are questioning them over their roles in the daylight robbery, where thieves stole jewels valued at $102 million. This follows the arrests of four others who were already under formal investigation.

Described as a possible work by small-time criminals, the heist involved scooting on a movers' lift to the Louvre's second storey, breaking in, and escaping in under seven minutes. Despite these arrests, the stolen jewels remain missing, accentuating the museum's security concerns.

