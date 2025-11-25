Left Menu

Tragedy in Ser Village: A Life Lost

A 62-year-old woman from Ser village in Himachal Pradesh ended her life by consuming insecticide, tying her hands and legs. She informed her husband but was not taken seriously. Police call it a suicide as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur(Hp) | Updated: 25-11-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 20:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 62-year-old woman from Ser village in Himachal Pradesh tragically ended her life by consuming insecticide, confirmed local police on Tuesday. The incident has shaken the quiet community.

Shakuntala Devi left her home at 4 p.m. on Monday, informing her husband of her actions later by phone. Despite her warning, she was not taken seriously. She was found deceased by her husband in a nearby field the following day.

Police investigations suggest it was a suicide, noting Shakuntala's previous unexplained absences and a similar incident involving a relative. The scene was examined by police and forensic teams, with no signs of struggle discovered. Authorities continue to investigate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

