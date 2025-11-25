SAPS Delegation Strengthens Global Crime-Fighting Alliances at Interpol Assembly

South Africa has reaffirmed its commitment to international policing cooperation as Deputy Minister of Police Cassel Mathale leads a high-level South African Police Service (SAPS) delegation to the 93rd Interpol General Assembly, currently underway in Morocco. The global gathering brings together senior law-enforcement leaders from 196 member states to strengthen multilateral partnerships, enhance global policing tools and adopt unified strategies against emerging criminal threats.

The annual General Assembly is the highest governing body of Interpol, responsible for setting global policing priorities, reviewing international crime trends, endorsing resolutions, and expanding capabilities to support cross-border investigations.

South Africa Prioritises Transnational Crime Threats

In a statement issued on Tuesday, SAPS emphasised that the Assembly provides a vital platform for member countries to intensify joint operations, improve intelligence flows and harmonise law-enforcement approaches. For South Africa, the meeting is particularly significant given rising challenges posed by transnational organised crime.

Deputy Minister Mathale said the SAPS delegation aims to strengthen collaborative relationships with global partners to better address the country’s pressing security concerns, including:

border security vulnerabilities

human trafficking syndicates

vehicle smuggling networks

drug trafficking flows

illegal firearms circulating between countries

cybercrime and transnational digital threats

“Transnational crime is a serious cause for concern for South Africa, and this meeting presents an opportunity for law enforcement agencies to strengthen collaboration at an international level. We look forward to robust discussions, and may we depart having gained improved cooperation and mutual understanding with the various countries that have converged under one roof,” Mathale said.

Senior Law-Enforcement Leadership Representing South Africa

The Deputy Minister is accompanied by a delegation of senior SAPS officials, underscoring South Africa’s intention to actively contribute to global policing solutions. The delegation includes:

Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi , Provincial Commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal

Major General Nonhlanhla Zulu , Head of SAPS Specialised Units

Brigadier Ntime Mokhine, Head of Interpol National Central Bureau (NCB) South Africa

These officials bring operational expertise that will support discussions on strengthening enforcement responses, improving cyber-capabilities and combating criminal enterprises operating across borders.

Bilateral Engagements to Enhance Intelligence and Capability

Beyond plenary sessions, the South African delegation is participating in strategic bilateral meetings with specific member countries. These engagements aim to improve intelligence-sharing agreements, expand training partnerships, secure technical support, and explore joint operations.

Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi highlighted that South Africa intends to deepen cooperation with countries leading in cyber security technologies.

“We are looking forward to bilateral discussions with leading countries on cyber security to enable us as a country to improve and enhance our cybercrime security efforts,” he said.

Mkhwanazi also noted that meetings with South American countries—major origins or transit points for drug shipments—will focus on tackling international drug smuggling networks impacting South Africa.

Supporting the Adoption of Interpol’s Silver Notice

One of the key agenda items South Africa is supporting is the adoption of a Silver Notice—a proposed tool designed to trace, identify and recover criminal assets hidden across foreign jurisdictions. If adopted, the Silver Notice will complement existing Red, Blue, Yellow and Purple Notices, expanding Interpol’s global capabilities in asset-recovery and financial crime investigations.

Asset recovery is a rapidly growing priority for global law-enforcement circles, as organised crime networks increasingly use sophisticated financial systems to conceal profits from illicit trade, cybercrime and trafficking.

Strengthening Interpol Tools and Future Policing Technologies

The Assembly is also expected to focus on the expansion and improvement of Interpol’s operational tools, including its global databases, biometric systems, cybersecurity frameworks, and real-time information-sharing infrastructure. Delegates are reviewing how these tools can be better integrated at national and regional levels.

For South Africa, the expansion of Interpol technologies offers significant benefits to domestic policing, including:

quicker identification of wanted suspects

enhanced tracking of smuggled vehicles

cross-border monitoring of firearms

improved detection of trafficking networks

support for cybercrime investigations

coordinated responses to organised criminal groups

Expected Resolutions and Global Impact

As the 93rd Session progresses, several resolutions aimed at strengthening global security frameworks are under consideration. These resolutions will guide international joint operations, shape policy development, and determine future technological investments in global policing.

The outcomes are expected to:

strengthen multilateral crime-fighting strategies

improve interoperability between police agencies worldwide

expand capacity to respond to rapidly evolving digital and organised crime

enhance real-time collaboration between Interpol member states

South Africa’s participation remains crucial given the interconnected nature of crime affecting the region and the world.

With transnational criminal networks growing more agile and technologically sophisticated, the country’s engagement at this global forum signals its commitment to reinforcing international law-enforcement cooperation and contributing to a safer global environment.