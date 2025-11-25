Left Menu

Justice Delayed: 20-Year Court Case Drags On

The Allahabad High Court criticized a Prayagraj trial court for its slow handling of a 20-year-old case, highlighting the victimization of a 73-year-old accused due to repetitive adjournments and a lack of witnesses. Justice Singh demanded a swift conclusion, emphasizing the fundamental right to a speedy trial.

In a striking ruling, the Allahabad High Court has reprimanded a trial court in Prayagraj for its sluggish proceedings in a 20-year-old criminal case. The case involves 73-year-old Shrish Kumar Malviya, who has endured routine adjournments and no witness appearances, effectively prolonging his ordeal.

The High Court's directive follows the court's waning patience with the extended delays in proceedings related to Malviya's case under Section 129 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. Justice Vivek Kumar Singh sternly instructed the trial court to wrap up the case within a month or risk facing disciplinary actions.

Highlighting the judiciary's accountability, the court emphasized the accused's right to a swift trial and expressed concern over the trial court's failure to hasten proceedings despite earlier directives. This stance reinforces the legal system's duty to uphold justice without undue delay.

