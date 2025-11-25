Call for Justice in Student's Tragic Death
The Rashtriya Marathi Sangh has demanded action from Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta regarding a student's suicide. The organization alleges continuous harassment by a St Columba's School teacher and inaction by the administration. Five demands include legal action and improved student safety measures.
- Country:
- India
The Rashtriya Marathi Sangh has reached out to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, urging action on a distressing suicide case involving a class 10 student from St Columba's School. The organization has made a plea for accountability from the accused teacher and the school administration.
In its letter, the sangh alleged that the student faced relentless humiliation and psychological harassment from a teacher, with the school failing to address the issue. This incident highlights serious gaps in policies ensuring student safety, the organization stated.
The advocacy group outlined five demands, including the filing of an FIR, legal action against the implicated teacher, an investigation into administrative shortcomings, and the establishment of comprehensive anti-harassment guidelines to safeguard students.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pro-Maoist Slogans at Anti-Pollution Protest Trigger Legal Action in Delhi
Pentagon Threatens Legal Action Against Senator Mark Kelly Amidst Trump Allegations
Crypto Controversy: Binance, Zhao Face Legal Action Over Alleged Terrorist Financing
Union Takes Legal Action to Secure CFPB Funding
Spa Raids in Gwalior: Legal Action Against Immoral Activities