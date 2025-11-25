Call for Justice in Student's Tragic Death

The Rashtriya Marathi Sangh has reached out to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, urging action on a distressing suicide case involving a class 10 student from St Columba's School. The organization has made a plea for accountability from the accused teacher and the school administration.

In its letter, the sangh alleged that the student faced relentless humiliation and psychological harassment from a teacher, with the school failing to address the issue. This incident highlights serious gaps in policies ensuring student safety, the organization stated.

The advocacy group outlined five demands, including the filing of an FIR, legal action against the implicated teacher, an investigation into administrative shortcomings, and the establishment of comprehensive anti-harassment guidelines to safeguard students.

