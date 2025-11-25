Left Menu

Assam's New Land Tribunal Bill: Strengthening Tribal Land Rights

The Assam government proposed setting up district-level tribunals under the Assam Accord to uphold tribal land rights and prevent encroachment. The Assam District Land Tribunal Bill, 2025, aims to create independent tribunals for land disputes resolution, thus enhancing land governance and protecting the rights of protected classes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 25-11-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 21:21 IST
Assam's New Land Tribunal Bill: Strengthening Tribal Land Rights
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government has introduced a groundbreaking proposal to establish district-level tribunals as part of the Assam Accord, aimed at enforcing land rights within tribal belts and curbing encroachment. The Assam District Land Tribunal Bill, 2025, tabbed by Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Keshab Mahanta, seeks to create independent tribunals throughout the state, tasked with resolving land disputes, especially in protected areas.

This initiative is designed to provide a specialized, quasi-judicial framework to strengthen land governance and protect the rights of protected classes. It addresses issues such as unauthorised occupant eviction, ensuring transparency and accountability in land management. The bill aligns with Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, 1985, reaffirming the state's commitment to inclusive land governance and protecting the cultural and social identities of the Assamese populace.

Mahanta emphasized that the establishment of district land tribunals is crucial for transparent and efficient adjudication of cases related to protected areas, offering an alternative to the current, burdened system. The bill proposes the creation of tribunals with civil court powers, facilitating public trust in land governance and allowing for appeals to the Gauhati High Court. The changes are expected to benefit 11 districts within the tribal belt, with leadership from retired district judges, using existing revenue offices to avoid new construction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Skyrocketing Tariff Revenues Drive U.S. Deficit Rise Amid Shutdown Delays

Skyrocketing Tariff Revenues Drive U.S. Deficit Rise Amid Shutdown Delays

 Global
2
Rescue of Abducted Schoolgirls in Nigeria

Rescue of Abducted Schoolgirls in Nigeria

 Global
3
EPA's Controversial Soot Limit Rollback Faces Criticism

EPA's Controversial Soot Limit Rollback Faces Criticism

 Global
4
Operation Kalnemi: Crackdown on Bangladeshi Nationals in Dehradun

Operation Kalnemi: Crackdown on Bangladeshi Nationals in Dehradun

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025