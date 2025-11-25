Assam's New Land Tribunal Bill: Strengthening Tribal Land Rights

The Assam government has introduced a groundbreaking proposal to establish district-level tribunals as part of the Assam Accord, aimed at enforcing land rights within tribal belts and curbing encroachment. The Assam District Land Tribunal Bill, 2025, tabbed by Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Keshab Mahanta, seeks to create independent tribunals throughout the state, tasked with resolving land disputes, especially in protected areas.

This initiative is designed to provide a specialized, quasi-judicial framework to strengthen land governance and protect the rights of protected classes. It addresses issues such as unauthorised occupant eviction, ensuring transparency and accountability in land management. The bill aligns with Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, 1985, reaffirming the state's commitment to inclusive land governance and protecting the cultural and social identities of the Assamese populace.

Mahanta emphasized that the establishment of district land tribunals is crucial for transparent and efficient adjudication of cases related to protected areas, offering an alternative to the current, burdened system. The bill proposes the creation of tribunals with civil court powers, facilitating public trust in land governance and allowing for appeals to the Gauhati High Court. The changes are expected to benefit 11 districts within the tribal belt, with leadership from retired district judges, using existing revenue offices to avoid new construction.

(With inputs from agencies.)