Tragic Accident in Manipur: Security Forces' Vehicle Hits Schoolgirls

In a tragic incident in Manipur's Thoubal district, a 15-year-old girl lost her life while her classmate sustained injuries after being allegedly struck by a vehicle belonging to security forces. The girls were returning from school when the incident occurred, according to local police.

The victims, identified as Sarina Singamayum and Nasima Singamayum, were students of Fancier Higher Secondary School. Sarina did not survive the accident, but Nasima was transported to a hospital in Imphal and is reportedly out of danger.

Authorities have seized the vehicle involved in the incident as investigations continue. The event has sparked concerns regarding the presence and conduct of security forces in the region.