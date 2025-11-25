Left Menu

Major Drug Bust: Foreign National Arrested in Bengaluru

A foreign national was arrested in Bengaluru with drugs worth Rs 23.74 crore seized. The CCB anti-narcotics wing conducted the raid based on a tip-off. The individual, who previously faced related charges, was busted for synthetic drug peddling. Legal actions are also initiated against the property owner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-11-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 21:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A significant drug bust occurred on Tuesday when Bengaluru police arrested a foreign national, seizing narcotics valued at Rs 23.74 crore. According to authorities, the Central Crime Branch's Anti-Narcotics Wing acted on a tip-off, leading to a raid that unveiled a substantial cache of illicit substances.

Among the confiscated items were 11 kg 640 gram of MDMA crystals and 1,040 ecstasy pills, alongside raw materials for drug production. The suspect, who entered India on a business visa in 2017, remained illegally in the country after the visa expired, subsequently engaging in drug trafficking activities to sustain himself.

The arrest marks a repeated offense as the individual had prior charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Authorities are also pursuing legal action against the property owner for legal shortcomings in renting out premises to the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

