Delhi Police Nabs Man for Evading Court Appearances in Legal Case

The Delhi Police arrested 34-year-old Nitin Aggarwal after he repeatedly missed court appearances in a legal case filed by his wife. Despite multiple summons, Aggarwal evaded the court, resulting in the issuance of Non-Bailable Warrants under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. He faces charges under various sections, including criminal intimidation.

Updated: 25-11-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 21:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have detained a 34-year-old man, Nitin Aggarwal, from Delhi's Punjabi Bagh, after he continuously failed to respond to court summons in a legal dispute under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), officials reported.

Aggarwal was apprehended by officers from the Anand Vihar police station due to a case filed by his wife. The court had previously issued Non-Bailable Warrants against him for missing court dates on July 22, August 1, and October 4.

Authorities revealed that Aggarwal has been charged with several offenses, including criminal intimidation. The court has scheduled his voice sample collection for November 26, following his appearance in court post-arrest.

