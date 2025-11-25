Delhi Police Nabs Man for Evading Court Appearances in Legal Case

The Delhi Police have detained a 34-year-old man, Nitin Aggarwal, from Delhi's Punjabi Bagh, after he continuously failed to respond to court summons in a legal dispute under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), officials reported.

Aggarwal was apprehended by officers from the Anand Vihar police station due to a case filed by his wife. The court had previously issued Non-Bailable Warrants against him for missing court dates on July 22, August 1, and October 4.

Authorities revealed that Aggarwal has been charged with several offenses, including criminal intimidation. The court has scheduled his voice sample collection for November 26, following his appearance in court post-arrest.