Jharkhand High Court Lifts Stay on Hemant Soren's Court Appearance

The Jharkhand High Court has removed a stay that prevented Chief Minister Hemant Soren from appearing before the MP-MLA court in connection with a land scam case. This latest development comes after Soren repeatedly failed to comply with summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The case was initiated by Devraj Jha, an assistant director at the ED, who highlighted that Soren only responded to two of the ten summons issued to him. The continued non-compliance led the ED to file a complaint petition before the special judge of the MP-MLA court.

Soren challenged the MP-MLA court's order for his personal appearance by moving a criminal miscellaneous petition before the Jharkhand High Court. Initially, the high court stayed the lower court's order, but that stay has now been lifted, further compelling Soren to address the allegations in court.

