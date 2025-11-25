Left Menu

Jharkhand High Court Lifts Stay on Hemant Soren's Court Appearance

The Jharkhand High Court has vacated a stay preventing Chief Minister Hemant Soren from appearing before the MP-MLA court regarding a land scam case filed by the Enforcement Directorate. Soren had repeatedly ignored summons, prompting legal proceedings. The state government sought an adjournment, but the high court lifted the stay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 25-11-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 22:12 IST
Jharkhand High Court Lifts Stay on Hemant Soren's Court Appearance
Hemant Soren
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand High Court has removed a stay that prevented Chief Minister Hemant Soren from appearing before the MP-MLA court in connection with a land scam case. This latest development comes after Soren repeatedly failed to comply with summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The case was initiated by Devraj Jha, an assistant director at the ED, who highlighted that Soren only responded to two of the ten summons issued to him. The continued non-compliance led the ED to file a complaint petition before the special judge of the MP-MLA court.

Soren challenged the MP-MLA court's order for his personal appearance by moving a criminal miscellaneous petition before the Jharkhand High Court. Initially, the high court stayed the lower court's order, but that stay has now been lifted, further compelling Soren to address the allegations in court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Skyrocketing Tariff Revenues Drive U.S. Deficit Rise Amid Shutdown Delays

Skyrocketing Tariff Revenues Drive U.S. Deficit Rise Amid Shutdown Delays

 Global
2
Rescue of Abducted Schoolgirls in Nigeria

Rescue of Abducted Schoolgirls in Nigeria

 Global
3
EPA's Controversial Soot Limit Rollback Faces Criticism

EPA's Controversial Soot Limit Rollback Faces Criticism

 Global
4
Operation Kalnemi: Crackdown on Bangladeshi Nationals in Dehradun

Operation Kalnemi: Crackdown on Bangladeshi Nationals in Dehradun

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025