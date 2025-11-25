Left Menu

Russian Missile Carriers Patrol Arctic Skies

Russian strategic missile carriers successfully completed an 11-hour patrol flight over the Arctic Ocean's neutral waters. The exercise involved Tu-160 planes, demonstrating Russia's continued military presence in the region. This move underscores strategic interests in the Arctic, as reported by Russian news agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 25-11-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 22:53 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian strategic missile carriers have recently executed a patrol flight over the neutral waters of the Arctic Ocean. The operation was carried out by Tu-160 planes, according to reports from the TASS news agency citing the Russian Defence Ministry on Tuesday.

The flight spanned a duration of 11 hours, showcasing the aircrafts' endurance and the strategic nature of the mission. Such activities highlight Russia's sustained military focus in the Arctic region, a point emphasized by the RIA state news agency.

The patrol underscores the ongoing strategic interests and military readiness of Russia within the Arctic, drawing international observation and signaling continued influence in a geopolitically significant area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

