India–Nepal Joint Exercise SURYAKIRAN XIX Begins in Uttarakhand
The 19th edition of the annual India–Nepal joint military exercise “SURYAKIRAN XIX – 2025” began today at Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, marking yet another milestone in the long-standing defence cooperation and cultural friendship between the two neighbouring nations. The exercise will run from 25 November to 08 December 2025, bringing together seasoned troops, emerging technologies, and shared military expertise under one collaborative framework.
Equal Participation from Both Nations
This year’s exercise comprises 334 personnel each from the two armies:
-
Indian Army contingent: Represented primarily by troops of the ASSAM Regiment, known for their proficiency in mountain warfare.
-
Nepalese Army contingent: Represented mainly by troops from the DEVI DATTA Regiment, a battle-hardened and respected formation of the Nepal Army.
The equal strength underscores the spirit of mutual respect and partnership that defines India–Nepal military cooperation.
Objective: Strengthening UN-Mandated Sub-Conventional Operations
The primary aim of SURYAKIRAN XIX is to jointly rehearse sub-conventional operations under Chapter VII of the United Nations mandate, which encompasses:
-
Peacekeeping
-
Peace enforcement
-
Humanitarian protection
-
Preventive deployment
The exercise allows both armies to refine tactics essential for real-life peacekeeping missions, particularly in complex geopolitical environments.
Broad Scope Covering Key Operational Domains
The two-week exercise will focus on battalion-level synergy in the following critical areas:
1. Jungle Warfare
Training in dense forest environments to sharpen stealth, survival, and tracking skills.
2. Counter-Terrorism Operations in Mountainous Terrain
Practising high-altitude CT operations, room intervention, cordon and search, domination patrols, and ambush drills.
3. Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief (HADR)
Simulated rescue missions, emergency evacuations, and disaster logistics in response to natural calamities—an essential requirement for both nations prone to earthquakes, floods, and landslides.
4. Medical Response
Joint first-aid training, trauma care, battlefield evacuation techniques, and casualty management.
5. Environmental Conservation
Reinforcing the need for sustainable practices in fragile Himalayan ecosystems.
6. Integrated Ground–Aviation Operations
Coordination between infantry troops, helicopters, UAVs, and air-support assets.
Integration of Emerging Defence Technologies
A key highlight of SURYAKIRAN XIX is its emphasis on cutting-edge technologies shaping modern warfare. Both armies will train with:
-
Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS)
-
Drone-based ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance)
-
AI-enabled decision-support systems
-
Unmanned logistics carriers
-
Armoured protection platforms
These elements aim to enhance situational awareness, reduce human risk, and refine operational planning in counter-terrorism environments.
Enhancing Interoperability and Joint Preparedness
The joint training focuses on building high levels of interoperability, with troops rehearsing:
-
Joint tactical drills
-
Coordinated responses to simulated threats
-
Communication and intelligence-sharing protocols
-
Combined assault and defensive operations
This integrated approach aligns both armies with UN peacekeeping standards, ensuring swift, precise, and coordinated action during real-world international deployments.
Exchange of Best Practices and Combat Skills
Throughout the exercise, soldiers from both sides will:
-
Share battle experiences
-
Compare operational philosophies
-
Learn each other’s strengths in mountain warfare
-
Carry out joint drills covering the full spectrum of sub-conventional combat
This mutual learning will directly enhance operational efficiency and deepen military understanding.
Strengthening India–Nepal Defence Cooperation
Exercise SURYAKIRAN remains one of the largest and longest-running joint military training initiatives between India and Nepal. Beyond tactical coordination, the exercise:
-
Reinforces bilateral strategic trust
-
Enhances people-to-people military connectivity
-
Strengthens border security collaboration
-
Upholds shared values rooted in geography, history, and culture
The 2025 edition is expected to further elevate defence cooperation and reinforce the friendly ties between the two countries.
A Tradition of Brotherhood and Shared Heritage
India and Nepal share an unparalleled military relationship, including:
-
Gorkha regiments serving in the Indian Army
-
Generations of Nepalese soldiers fighting alongside India in major wars
-
Deep cultural and familial linkages across the border
Exercise SURYAKIRAN stands as a testament to this enduring bond and the shared commitment to peace, stability, and security in the region.