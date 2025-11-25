India–Nepal Joint Exercise SURYAKIRAN XIX Begins in Uttarakhand

The 19th edition of the annual India–Nepal joint military exercise “SURYAKIRAN XIX – 2025” began today at Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, marking yet another milestone in the long-standing defence cooperation and cultural friendship between the two neighbouring nations. The exercise will run from 25 November to 08 December 2025, bringing together seasoned troops, emerging technologies, and shared military expertise under one collaborative framework.

Equal Participation from Both Nations

This year’s exercise comprises 334 personnel each from the two armies:

Indian Army contingent: Represented primarily by troops of the ASSAM Regiment, known for their proficiency in mountain warfare.

Nepalese Army contingent: Represented mainly by troops from the DEVI DATTA Regiment, a battle-hardened and respected formation of the Nepal Army.

The equal strength underscores the spirit of mutual respect and partnership that defines India–Nepal military cooperation.

Objective: Strengthening UN-Mandated Sub-Conventional Operations

The primary aim of SURYAKIRAN XIX is to jointly rehearse sub-conventional operations under Chapter VII of the United Nations mandate, which encompasses:

Peacekeeping

Peace enforcement

Humanitarian protection

Preventive deployment

The exercise allows both armies to refine tactics essential for real-life peacekeeping missions, particularly in complex geopolitical environments.

Broad Scope Covering Key Operational Domains

The two-week exercise will focus on battalion-level synergy in the following critical areas:

1. Jungle Warfare

Training in dense forest environments to sharpen stealth, survival, and tracking skills.

2. Counter-Terrorism Operations in Mountainous Terrain

Practising high-altitude CT operations, room intervention, cordon and search, domination patrols, and ambush drills.

3. Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief (HADR)

Simulated rescue missions, emergency evacuations, and disaster logistics in response to natural calamities—an essential requirement for both nations prone to earthquakes, floods, and landslides.

4. Medical Response

Joint first-aid training, trauma care, battlefield evacuation techniques, and casualty management.

5. Environmental Conservation

Reinforcing the need for sustainable practices in fragile Himalayan ecosystems.

6. Integrated Ground–Aviation Operations

Coordination between infantry troops, helicopters, UAVs, and air-support assets.

Integration of Emerging Defence Technologies

A key highlight of SURYAKIRAN XIX is its emphasis on cutting-edge technologies shaping modern warfare. Both armies will train with:

Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS)

Drone-based ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance)

AI-enabled decision-support systems

Unmanned logistics carriers

Armoured protection platforms

These elements aim to enhance situational awareness, reduce human risk, and refine operational planning in counter-terrorism environments.

Enhancing Interoperability and Joint Preparedness

The joint training focuses on building high levels of interoperability, with troops rehearsing:

Joint tactical drills

Coordinated responses to simulated threats

Communication and intelligence-sharing protocols

Combined assault and defensive operations

This integrated approach aligns both armies with UN peacekeeping standards, ensuring swift, precise, and coordinated action during real-world international deployments.

Exchange of Best Practices and Combat Skills

Throughout the exercise, soldiers from both sides will:

Share battle experiences

Compare operational philosophies

Learn each other’s strengths in mountain warfare

Carry out joint drills covering the full spectrum of sub-conventional combat

This mutual learning will directly enhance operational efficiency and deepen military understanding.

Strengthening India–Nepal Defence Cooperation

Exercise SURYAKIRAN remains one of the largest and longest-running joint military training initiatives between India and Nepal. Beyond tactical coordination, the exercise:

Reinforces bilateral strategic trust

Enhances people-to-people military connectivity

Strengthens border security collaboration

Upholds shared values rooted in geography, history, and culture

The 2025 edition is expected to further elevate defence cooperation and reinforce the friendly ties between the two countries.

A Tradition of Brotherhood and Shared Heritage

India and Nepal share an unparalleled military relationship, including:

Gorkha regiments serving in the Indian Army

Generations of Nepalese soldiers fighting alongside India in major wars

Deep cultural and familial linkages across the border

Exercise SURYAKIRAN stands as a testament to this enduring bond and the shared commitment to peace, stability, and security in the region.