Brazil's Bolsonaro Begins 27-Year Sentence

The Brazilian Supreme Court has ordered former President Jair Bolsonaro to begin serving a 27-year and three-month prison sentence. Bolsonaro has been in custody since Saturday at the Federal Police headquarters in Brasilia. Justice Alexandre de Moraes issued the order on Tuesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brasilia | Updated: 26-11-2025 00:14 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 00:14 IST
The Brazilian Supreme Court has mandated that ex-President Jair Bolsonaro commence his 27-year and three-month prison term. This decision was revealed in a court document released on Tuesday.

Justice Alexandre de Moraes spearheaded the order, directing Bolsonaro to begin serving his sentence at the Federal Police headquarters in Brasilia.

Bolsonaro, who has already been held in custody since Saturday, will remain at the police facility while serving his sentence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

