Election Commission Faces Challenges with Uncollectable Forms

The Election Commission in West Bengal has identified nearly 14 lakh Special Information Revision (SIR) forms as uncollectable as of Tuesday. This marks an increase from the 10.33 lakh forms reported uncollectable on Monday. The forms, essential for updating voter rolls, have been deemed uncollectable largely because the voters in question are either absentee, duplicates, deceased, or have permanently relocated.

The effort to compile accurate data from households has mobilized more than 80,600 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) across the state. These officials are actively engaged alongside approximately 8,000 supervisors, 3,000 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers, and 294 Electoral Registration Officers to ensure the voter lists are comprehensive and updated.

Despite these efforts, the task has proven challenging and fraught with difficulties. Sadly, three Booth Level Officers have lost their lives amid the ongoing revision effort. Officials anticipate that the number of uncollectable forms will continue to rise as more updates come in during the revision process.

(With inputs from agencies.)