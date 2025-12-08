Left Menu

Empowering Voices: Special Camps for Sex Workers' Electoral Rights in Kolkata

The Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal is organizing special camps in Kolkata's Sonagachi area to help sex workers fill out Enumeration Forms. This initiative responds to concerns by welfare organizations and aims to ensure marginalized electors are included in the democratic process.

Updated: 08-12-2025 22:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Electoral Officer's office in West Bengal is taking meaningful steps to ensure democratic participation by setting up special camps in Sonagachi, Kolkata, to assist sex workers. The initiative is a response to issues raised by organizations advocating for their welfare.

Three camps will operate in the Shyampukur assembly area, aiming to support marginalized electors. The camps will be situated at Kadamtala Milan Sangha, near Sitala Mandir, and Beadon Square community hall, providing guidance between 11 am to 4 pm.

This move comes after concerns were voiced about the enumeration process, with workers expressing anxiety, even leading to some leaving the area. In response, Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal has committed to resolving these concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

