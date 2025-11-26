Race to Leadership: The United Nations Secretary-General Election Unfolds

The election race for the next United Nations Secretary-General is set to pick up pace, with several prominent figures eying the influential position. The new leader, set to take office on January 1, 2027, will replace current chief Antonio Guterres.

The formal procedure began as the Security Council and General Assembly sought nominations, sparking interest from notable candidates such as Michelle Bachelet from Chile, Rebeca Grynspan of Costa Rica, and Argentina's Rafael Grossi. While tradition favors a Latin American candidate this cycle, aspirants from various regions signal a competitive field.

With a strong push for a female leader, the selection process involves secret straw polls by the Security Council, culminating in a recommendation to the General Assembly. The campaign underscores calls for greater transparency and inclusivity in selecting the organization's first female head.

(With inputs from agencies.)