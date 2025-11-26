U.S. and Mexico Discuss 1944 Water Treaty Compliance

On Tuesday, U.S. officials met with their Mexican counterparts to address concerns over water delivery shortfalls under the 1944 Water Treaty. The State Department emphasized the need for Mexico to meet its obligations, focusing particularly on delivering water to Texas.

The discussions sought to explore available water resources, and the U.S. urged Mexico to maximize water deliveries to Texas. This stance reflects the ongoing expectation for treaty compliance.

The State Department is evaluating all available options to ensure Mexico fulfills its commitment under the treaty, highlighting the importance of water resource management between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)