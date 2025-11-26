Nepali Woman Arrested for Forged Passport Attempt at Mumbai Airport

Police have apprehended a woman of Nepali origin at Mumbai's international airport after she allegedly tried to travel to Oman using a forged Indian passport, an official disclosed.

The woman identified herself as Kajal at the Shivaji Maharaj International Airport immigration counter, presenting a passport stating her birthplace as Nohra, Himachal Pradesh. However, her distinct Nepali features raised suspicions, leading to further investigation.

Upon detailed questioning, she admitted to her true identity as Kajal Lama from Nepal's Parsa district. She secured Indian identification documents using a false Himachal address, allowing her to obtain the Indian passport. The woman faces charges of misleading authorities, document forgery, and attempted illegal travel.

