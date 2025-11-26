Nepali Woman Arrested for Forged Passport Attempt at Mumbai Airport
A Nepali woman was arrested at Mumbai airport for using a forged Indian passport to travel to Oman. Identified initially as Kajal, her actual name is Kajal Lama. She used fake documents to obtain the passport. Authorities booked her for creating forged documentation and attempting illegal travel.
- Country:
- India
Police have apprehended a woman of Nepali origin at Mumbai's international airport after she allegedly tried to travel to Oman using a forged Indian passport, an official disclosed.
The woman identified herself as Kajal at the Shivaji Maharaj International Airport immigration counter, presenting a passport stating her birthplace as Nohra, Himachal Pradesh. However, her distinct Nepali features raised suspicions, leading to further investigation.
Upon detailed questioning, she admitted to her true identity as Kajal Lama from Nepal's Parsa district. She secured Indian identification documents using a false Himachal address, allowing her to obtain the Indian passport. The woman faces charges of misleading authorities, document forgery, and attempted illegal travel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Vision for H-1B: Balancing American Jobs and Skilled Immigration
Under Siege: Immigration Crackdown Intensifies Tensions in Chicago
UP's Crackdown on Illegal Immigration Amidst Electoral Roll Revision
Charlotte immigration raids by Trump administration ignite political tensions
Political Satire 'I Dream of Theresa May' Shines Spotlight on UK Immigration Woes