Left Menu

Nepali Woman Arrested for Forged Passport Attempt at Mumbai Airport

A Nepali woman was arrested at Mumbai airport for using a forged Indian passport to travel to Oman. Identified initially as Kajal, her actual name is Kajal Lama. She used fake documents to obtain the passport. Authorities booked her for creating forged documentation and attempting illegal travel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2025 11:10 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 11:10 IST
Nepali Woman Arrested for Forged Passport Attempt at Mumbai Airport
woman
  • Country:
  • India

Police have apprehended a woman of Nepali origin at Mumbai's international airport after she allegedly tried to travel to Oman using a forged Indian passport, an official disclosed.

The woman identified herself as Kajal at the Shivaji Maharaj International Airport immigration counter, presenting a passport stating her birthplace as Nohra, Himachal Pradesh. However, her distinct Nepali features raised suspicions, leading to further investigation.

Upon detailed questioning, she admitted to her true identity as Kajal Lama from Nepal's Parsa district. She secured Indian identification documents using a false Himachal address, allowing her to obtain the Indian passport. The woman faces charges of misleading authorities, document forgery, and attempted illegal travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Takes Off: MRO Market to Hit USD 4 Billion by 2031

India Takes Off: MRO Market to Hit USD 4 Billion by 2031

 India
2
In spirit of our Constitution-makers, we all should work together towards 'Viksit Bharat' goal during this 'Amrit Kaal': VP Radhakrishnan.

In spirit of our Constitution-makers, we all should work together towards 'V...

 India
3
Crisis in Northern Nigeria: Security Forces Under Scrutiny Amidst Abductions

Crisis in Northern Nigeria: Security Forces Under Scrutiny Amidst Abductions

 Global
4
Asian Stocks Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Asian Stocks Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025