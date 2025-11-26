Left Menu

Crisis in Northern Nigeria: Security Forces Under Scrutiny Amidst Abductions

Families in Papiri, Nigeria, lament security failures after more than 300 children were kidnapped from St Mary's School. The incident has sparked criticism of President Tinubu's unfulfilled security promises. Despite economic reforms, banditry and kidnappings persist, challenging Nigeria's security forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 11:40 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 11:40 IST
Crisis in Northern Nigeria: Security Forces Under Scrutiny Amidst Abductions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic turn of events, families in Papiri, Northern Nigeria, raised alarms after more than 300 students were abducted from St. Mary's School by armed forces last week. The villagers had previously requested protection, but no substantial action was taken by security forces.

The incident has highlighted the inadequacies in President Bola Tinubu's administration regarding security, despite promises of bolstering defense measures. The persistent acts of violence overshadow his noted economic reforms and put Tinubu's leadership under intense scrutiny.

This spate of abductions, including one at a nearby church, led to international concern, with President Tinubu redirecting security resources and canceling overseas trips. Critics demand systemic reform to address the root causes, focusing on boosting police force competency.

