In a tragic turn of events, families in Papiri, Northern Nigeria, raised alarms after more than 300 students were abducted from St. Mary's School by armed forces last week. The villagers had previously requested protection, but no substantial action was taken by security forces.

The incident has highlighted the inadequacies in President Bola Tinubu's administration regarding security, despite promises of bolstering defense measures. The persistent acts of violence overshadow his noted economic reforms and put Tinubu's leadership under intense scrutiny.

This spate of abductions, including one at a nearby church, led to international concern, with President Tinubu redirecting security resources and canceling overseas trips. Critics demand systemic reform to address the root causes, focusing on boosting police force competency.