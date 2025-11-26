Unity in Action: Achieving 'Viksit Bharat'

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Wednesday called on citizens to unite in achieving the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat,' affirming the enduring unity enshrined in the nation's Constitution.

Speaking at a Constitution Day event in the historic Central Hall, now known as 'Samvidhan Sadan,' Radhakrishnan urged public representatives to prioritize dialogue and debate to meet the legitimate aspirations of the populace.

Highlighting the need for electoral, judicial, and financial reforms amid a changing global landscape, the vice president pointed to GST as a key facilitator in enhancing national prosperity and simplifying the tax regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)