Left Menu

IndiGo Challenges Hefty GST Penalty

IndiGo faces a nearly Rs 59 crore GST penalty imposed by the Additional Commissioner of CGST for 2020-21. The airline plans to contest the order, citing external tax advisors' support. Despite the penalty, IndiGo claims no significant impact on its financials or operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 20:45 IST
IndiGo Challenges Hefty GST Penalty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IndiGo Airlines is set to challenge a substantial GST penalty amounting to nearly Rs 59 crore, as stated in a recent regulatory filing.

The penalty, covering the financial year 2020-21, was imposed by the Additional Commissioner of CGST from the Delhi South Commissionerate. IndiGo plans to contest this order, arguing it is erroneous.

Despite the setback, the airline reassures stakeholders of no major effects on its financial stability or operational performance, with shares reflecting a marginal rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025