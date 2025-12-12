IndiGo Challenges Hefty GST Penalty
IndiGo faces a nearly Rs 59 crore GST penalty imposed by the Additional Commissioner of CGST for 2020-21. The airline plans to contest the order, citing external tax advisors' support. Despite the penalty, IndiGo claims no significant impact on its financials or operations.
IndiGo Airlines is set to challenge a substantial GST penalty amounting to nearly Rs 59 crore, as stated in a recent regulatory filing.
The penalty, covering the financial year 2020-21, was imposed by the Additional Commissioner of CGST from the Delhi South Commissionerate. IndiGo plans to contest this order, arguing it is erroneous.
Despite the setback, the airline reassures stakeholders of no major effects on its financial stability or operational performance, with shares reflecting a marginal rise.
