Haryana CM Unveils 'Kar Hiteshi' App to Boost Transparency in GST Administration
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini introduced the 'Kar Hiteshi' app and online excise services to streamline tax processes and enhance transparency. Citizens can report GST issues via the app while online services simplify permit applications. This initiative supports revenue growth, with Haryana's SGST collection rising significantly.
In a move to enhance service efficiency and transparency, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini launched the 'Kar Hiteshi' mobile application and a suite of online excise services on Friday. This initiative by the excise and taxation department aims to simplify processes and ensure timely service delivery.
The 'Kar Hiteshi' app allows citizens to confidentially report GST-related issues, enabling the upload of photos, videos, or documents to highlight irregularities like fake billing and concealed transactions. The app is designed to protect the informer's identity while officers act on the received information.
Additionally, Saini introduced six online excise services, facilitating applications for ethanol and ENA permits. This digitization effort is part of the state's impressive revenue growth, with Haryana's SGST collection showing a 21% growth, outperforming national averages.
