Left Menu

Haryana CM Unveils 'Kar Hiteshi' App to Boost Transparency in GST Administration

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini introduced the 'Kar Hiteshi' app and online excise services to streamline tax processes and enhance transparency. Citizens can report GST issues via the app while online services simplify permit applications. This initiative supports revenue growth, with Haryana's SGST collection rising significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-12-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 21:15 IST
Haryana CM Unveils 'Kar Hiteshi' App to Boost Transparency in GST Administration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to enhance service efficiency and transparency, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini launched the 'Kar Hiteshi' mobile application and a suite of online excise services on Friday. This initiative by the excise and taxation department aims to simplify processes and ensure timely service delivery.

The 'Kar Hiteshi' app allows citizens to confidentially report GST-related issues, enabling the upload of photos, videos, or documents to highlight irregularities like fake billing and concealed transactions. The app is designed to protect the informer's identity while officers act on the received information.

Additionally, Saini introduced six online excise services, facilitating applications for ethanol and ENA permits. This digitization effort is part of the state's impressive revenue growth, with Haryana's SGST collection showing a 21% growth, outperforming national averages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025