Pune Court Declares Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal a Proclaimed Offender
A Pune court has declared fugitive gangster Nilesh Ghaywal a proclaimed offender in a fraud case. With over 25 cases against him, authorities have issued international alerts for his capture. The court's proclamation allows police to seize his assets if he doesn't appear in court.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 11-12-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 23:40 IST
- Country:
- India
A Pune court has declared Nilesh Ghaywal, a fugitive gangster with more than 25 pending cases, including one for cheating, as a proclaimed offender. Ghaywal is suspected to be hiding in the UK.
The proclamation order permits authorities to seize his property if he fails to appear in court. This judicial action marks a significant step in ongoing efforts to bring him to justice.
Law enforcement has also issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) and secured a Blue Corner Notice through Interpol, highlighting the severity of his alleged crimes ranging from murder to extortion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ayurvedic Scam Unveiled: Arrests Made in Rs 48 Lakh Fraud Case
Seven-Year Fugitive Arrested in Investment Fraud Case
Bollywood Director Vikram Bhatt Arrested in Rs 30 Crore Fraud Case
Famed Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt Arrested in Rs 30 Crore Fraud Case
Former Anchor Hemant Ghai Settles Fraud Case with SEBI