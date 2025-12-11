Pune Court Declares Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal a Proclaimed Offender

A Pune court has declared Nilesh Ghaywal, a fugitive gangster with more than 25 pending cases, including one for cheating, as a proclaimed offender. Ghaywal is suspected to be hiding in the UK.

The proclamation order permits authorities to seize his property if he fails to appear in court. This judicial action marks a significant step in ongoing efforts to bring him to justice.

Law enforcement has also issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) and secured a Blue Corner Notice through Interpol, highlighting the severity of his alleged crimes ranging from murder to extortion.

(With inputs from agencies.)