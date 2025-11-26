Global Judicial Leaders Converge at India's Constitution Day Celebration
India's Supreme Court, under Chief Justice Surya Kant, hosted top judges from various countries for the Constitution Day celebration. Dignitaries from Bhutan, Kenya, Mauritius, and Sri Lanka attended, coinciding with the CJI's oath anniversary. The President of India and other officials welcomed the international legal luminaries.
India's Supreme Court became a hub of international legal prominence as Chief Justice Surya Kant welcomed top judges from around the globe for the Constitution Day celebration.
Among the distinguished guests were the Chief Justices from Bhutan, Kenya, Mauritius, and Sri Lanka, along with senior judges from several other countries. CJI Kant, speaking at the event, acknowledged the significance of the occasion coinciding with his own anniversary as Chief Justice.
The Constitution Day, also known as National Law Day, commemorates the adoption of India's Constitution in 1949. The event was graced by the presence of the Indian President, highlighting the international judicial camaraderie.
