NZ Joins Global Minerals Partnership to Boost Critical Sector and Investment

New Zealand has officially joined the international Minerals Security Partnership (MSP), a strategic coalition of major economies working to strengthen global access to critical minerals. Resources Minister Shane Jones and Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters say the move will help attract foreign investment, accelerate mineral development, and strengthen New Zealand’s role in global supply chains.

A Major Step in Advancing New Zealand’s Minerals Strategy

Minister Jones says MSP membership aligns closely with New Zealand’s Minerals Strategy, which aims to double minerals export value by 2035 while ensuring the country plays a meaningful role in stabilising global supply chains.

Critical minerals — including rare earth elements, cobalt, lithium, graphite, nickel, and titanium — are essential for technologies driving the modern economy. They are key components in:

Renewable energy systems

Electric vehicle batteries

Semiconductors

Advanced manufacturing

Aerospace and defence technologies

Digital and communication devices

As demand for these materials rapidly increases worldwide, countries are competing to secure reliable, sustainable sources. Jones says New Zealand is well-positioned to contribute.

“New Zealand is blessed with natural resources and talented firms creating cutting-edge technologies,” he said. “Joining the MSP puts us alongside the world’s largest economies and will help attract funding to realise the potential of our minerals sector.”

Strengthening International Relationships and Global Supply Chains

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters emphasised the diplomatic and economic significance of joining the MSP. With global tensions, disrupted trade routes, and rising competition for scarce resources, nations are seeking trusted partners to support supply chain security.

“Joining the MSP is of significant importance for New Zealand’s international relationships,” Peters said. “This partnership will leverage our natural resource potential and innovative technologies to create high-paying regional jobs, while contributing to secure and sustainable international supply chains.”

The MSP includes the United States, United Kingdom, European Union, Japan, Canada, South Korea, and Australia — a group collectively responsible for much of the world’s clean technology development. New Zealand’s inclusion reflects the country’s growing strategic value.

New Zealand’s Critical Minerals List: A Blueprint for Future Growth

In January, New Zealand released its first-ever Critical Minerals List, identifying 37 minerals vital to the national economy and vulnerable to global supply chain disruptions. These minerals are essential for manufacturing solar panels, wind turbines, energy storage systems, electronics, and specialised industrial products.

The list provides investors with clarity about the minerals the Government considers strategically important, guiding exploration efforts and supporting long-term planning.

Jones says global demand continues to surge, particularly for minerals supporting clean energy transitions. Countries are racing to secure supply chains as the world moves toward decarbonisation and advanced technology production.

Opportunities for Investment and Innovation

The Ministers note that MSP membership has delivered substantial benefits to other countries, including financial commitments for major mining and processing projects. These investments often support:

New extraction operations

Processing facilities

Research and development partnerships

Regional employment and training

Infrastructure supporting mining communities

Jones says New Zealand expects similar opportunities, especially as the country continues to encourage sustainable, responsible mineral development.

New Zealand’s existing strengths — including its stable regulatory environment, skilled workforce, geological potential, and advanced research institutions — make the minerals sector an attractive area for expansion.

Supporting Regional Jobs and Economic Growth

The Government views critical minerals as a pathway to stimulate regional development, particularly in areas with untapped resource potential. Peters says MSP membership will play a key role in delivering high-paying regional jobs and supporting local businesses involved in engineering, technology, transport, and environmental services.

“The global shift toward clean energy and high-tech manufacturing presents major opportunities,” Peters said. “New Zealand can help meet international demand while supporting local prosperity.”

A Strategic Move Toward a Secure, Sustainable Future

New Zealand’s entry into the MSP marks a significant milestone in its economic and international strategy. The partnership will strengthen ties with global allies, unlock new investment channels, and help ensure the country plays an active role in shaping sustainable and resilient supply chains.

With demand for critical minerals projected to continue rising over the next several decades, the Government sees MSP membership as essential to maximising New Zealand’s resource potential and improving long-term economic security.