Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Extradition Request for Fugitive Udhwani

The Supreme Court refused a plea by Vijay Murlidhar Udhwani to withdraw an extradition request made to the UAE. Udhwani, accused of multiple offences including bootlegging and smuggling, challenged the extradition proceedings. The court emphasized the country's right to bring back offenders evading the law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 15:01 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Extradition Request for Fugitive Udhwani
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a plea from Vijay Murlidhar Udhwani seeking to overturn an extradition request made to the United Arab Emirates. Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta led the bench that refused to entertain Udhwani's petition, affirming the country's right to extradite law evaders.

Authorities have pointed out that Udhwani, who traveled to Dubai in July 2022, faces 153 charges, including bootlegging and organized illegal activities. The Gujarat High Court dismissed Udhwani's plea to cancel a red corner notice, arguing that he poses a risk with involved offences such as forgery and money laundering.

The court advised Udhwani to approach the trial court for access to case details and criticized his request for FIR information to be delivered to him abroad. Although Udhwani's defense team argued his innocence and expressed fear for his safety upon return, the bench maintained its decision against withdrawing the extradition request.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Will write letter to PM Modi, Union education minister to change IIT Bombay's name to IIT Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Will write letter to PM Modi, Union education minister to change IIT Bombay'...

 India
2
Launch of Capital One: Ahmedabad's Landmark in Commercial Real Estate

Launch of Capital One: Ahmedabad's Landmark in Commercial Real Estate

 India
3
Chaos in Liverpool: Driver Pleads Guilty for Parade Rampage

Chaos in Liverpool: Driver Pleads Guilty for Parade Rampage

 Global
4
India Pioneers Financial Audit Transformation with New Centre

India Pioneers Financial Audit Transformation with New Centre

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025