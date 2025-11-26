Supreme Court Upholds Extradition Request for Fugitive Udhwani

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a plea from Vijay Murlidhar Udhwani seeking to overturn an extradition request made to the United Arab Emirates. Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta led the bench that refused to entertain Udhwani's petition, affirming the country's right to extradite law evaders.

Authorities have pointed out that Udhwani, who traveled to Dubai in July 2022, faces 153 charges, including bootlegging and organized illegal activities. The Gujarat High Court dismissed Udhwani's plea to cancel a red corner notice, arguing that he poses a risk with involved offences such as forgery and money laundering.

The court advised Udhwani to approach the trial court for access to case details and criticized his request for FIR information to be delivered to him abroad. Although Udhwani's defense team argued his innocence and expressed fear for his safety upon return, the bench maintained its decision against withdrawing the extradition request.

(With inputs from agencies.)