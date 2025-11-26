Tragedy at Dadri Mela: Advocate's Death Sparks Murder Investigation

In a shocking turn of events at Ballia's Dadri Mela, sixteen individuals, including the organiser of the 'Jal Pari' show, have been charged with the murder of advocate Praveen Kumar Singha, following a dispute at the ticket counter. Police confirmed the charges on Wednesday.

The 50-year-old lawyer collapsed after reportedly being assaulted during the altercation on Sunday and later succumbed to his injuries. An FIR was registered against Himanshu Dixit, the show organiser, and 15 unidentified others under Section 103(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Circle Officer Mohammad Usman stated that the victim, who attended the mela with family on November 23, was denied correct change while buying show tickets. Upon raising objections, the staff allegedly abused and assaulted him. A comprehensive investigation is now in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)