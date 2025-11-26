Left Menu

Tragedy at Dadri Mela: Advocate's Death Sparks Murder Investigation

Sixteen individuals, including a show organiser, have been charged in connection with the death of a lawyer at Ballia's Dadri Mela. The victim, Praveen Kumar Singha, was allegedly attacked over a ticket dispute and died from his injuries. An investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 26-11-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 15:25 IST
Tragedy at Dadri Mela: Advocate's Death Sparks Murder Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events at Ballia's Dadri Mela, sixteen individuals, including the organiser of the 'Jal Pari' show, have been charged with the murder of advocate Praveen Kumar Singha, following a dispute at the ticket counter. Police confirmed the charges on Wednesday.

The 50-year-old lawyer collapsed after reportedly being assaulted during the altercation on Sunday and later succumbed to his injuries. An FIR was registered against Himanshu Dixit, the show organiser, and 15 unidentified others under Section 103(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Circle Officer Mohammad Usman stated that the victim, who attended the mela with family on November 23, was denied correct change while buying show tickets. Upon raising objections, the staff allegedly abused and assaulted him. A comprehensive investigation is now in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Will write letter to PM Modi, Union education minister to change IIT Bombay's name to IIT Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Will write letter to PM Modi, Union education minister to change IIT Bombay'...

 India
2
Launch of Capital One: Ahmedabad's Landmark in Commercial Real Estate

Launch of Capital One: Ahmedabad's Landmark in Commercial Real Estate

 India
3
Chaos in Liverpool: Driver Pleads Guilty for Parade Rampage

Chaos in Liverpool: Driver Pleads Guilty for Parade Rampage

 Global
4
India Pioneers Financial Audit Transformation with New Centre

India Pioneers Financial Audit Transformation with New Centre

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025