India's Supreme Court Considers Virtual Hearings Amid Severe Air Pollution

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant considers shifting Supreme Court hearings to virtual mode due to severe air pollution. Amid congestion issues, virtual hearings for lawyers over 60 were discussed. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal and others share concerns as Delhi faces very poor air quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 16:04 IST
In response to the escalating air pollution crisis in Delhi, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant is contemplating moving Supreme Court hearings entirely online. The discussion arises as prominent legal figures face health concerns amid hazardous air conditions.

Chief Justice Surya Kant, acknowledging the health risks posed by severe air quality, expressed his discomfort following an outdoor walk. Senior advocates, including Kapil Sibal, emphasized the challenges posed by breathing polluted air, especially for those aged 60 and above.

The Supreme Court is currently employing a hybrid system for proceedings. As air quality continues to deteriorate, consultation with the bar will precede any potential shift to virtual hearings, ensuring that lawyers and litigants' hardships are taken into account.

(With inputs from agencies.)

