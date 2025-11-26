Poland's Defense Boost: A €44 Billion EU Investment

In a significant development for national defense, Poland is poised to receive a substantial €44 billion from the European Union's SAFE program. The funds are earmarked to strengthen Poland's military infrastructure and capabilities.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk made the announcement on Wednesday, highlighting the strategic importance of this investment amid rising security challenges in the region.

The financial injection aligns with Poland's ongoing efforts to bolster its defense systems, ensuring better preparedness and resilience. Conversion rates indicate that €44 billion is approximately $50.91 billion.