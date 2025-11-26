Left Menu

Coal Mafia Scandal: Jharkhand's Underground Network Unveiled

Babulal Marandi, Jharkhand BJP chief, accused the police and coal mafia of collaborating in illegal coal operations in Dhanbad. Demanding a government probe, he highlighted the existence of numerous illicit mining sites and financial transactions. The involvement of police in such activities was deemed alarming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 26-11-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 17:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi has accused the police administration and coal mafia of collaborating in illegal coal operations within the state's Dhanbad district.

During a media briefing, Marandi urged the Jharkhand government to investigate the purported collusion between law enforcement and coal mafias. Allegations suggest direct involvement of police in operating illegal coal trades.

Highlighting the scale of the issue, Marandi cited the existence of up to 40 illicit mining sites, with substantial transactions and daily extractions, underscoring the need for immediate government action.

