Supreme Court Weighs Passive Euthanasia in Landmark Case

The Supreme Court has requested the Noida district hospital to determine the feasibility of passive euthanasia for Harish Rana, a 31-year-old quadriplegic man who has been in a vegetative state for more than a decade. The court acknowledged the decline in his condition, prompting this significant decision.

A panel of Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan mandated the hospital to submit a report within two weeks, following an appeal by Rana's father advocating for his son's right to passive euthanasia due to his worsening health. This marks the second instance of the family seeking legal recourse.

Advocate Rashmi Nandakumar highlighted that despite efforts and support from the Uttar Pradesh government, Rana's condition remains precarious. The legal counsel emphasized passive euthanasia as a means to alleviate his prolonged suffering, referencing the court's 2018 judgment on the matter.

