Left Menu

Supreme Court Weighs Passive Euthanasia in Landmark Case

The Supreme Court has instructed Noida's district hospital to assess passive euthanasia for Harish Rana, a man with 100% disability quadriplegia in a vegetative state for over a decade. This development comes after the court recognized the deteriorating condition and the family's ongoing struggles since 2013.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 17:23 IST
Supreme Court Weighs Passive Euthanasia in Landmark Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has requested the Noida district hospital to determine the feasibility of passive euthanasia for Harish Rana, a 31-year-old quadriplegic man who has been in a vegetative state for more than a decade. The court acknowledged the decline in his condition, prompting this significant decision.

A panel of Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan mandated the hospital to submit a report within two weeks, following an appeal by Rana's father advocating for his son's right to passive euthanasia due to his worsening health. This marks the second instance of the family seeking legal recourse.

Advocate Rashmi Nandakumar highlighted that despite efforts and support from the Uttar Pradesh government, Rana's condition remains precarious. The legal counsel emphasized passive euthanasia as a means to alleviate his prolonged suffering, referencing the court's 2018 judgment on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India to Host 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games

India to Host 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games

 India
2
Trump Administration Targets Haitian TPS Amidst Haiti Turmoil

Trump Administration Targets Haitian TPS Amidst Haiti Turmoil

 Global
3
Aman Raj Leads India's Charge at Inaugural Bharath Classic

Aman Raj Leads India's Charge at Inaugural Bharath Classic

 India
4
Wall Street Rises Amid Fed Rate Cut Expectations

Wall Street Rises Amid Fed Rate Cut Expectations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025