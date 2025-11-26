Police Foil Major Drug Trafficking Attempts in Kashmir

In a significant victory against drug trafficking, police in Kashmir successfully intercepted two separate illegal narcotic shipments in the Anantnag and Pulwama districts. These operations led to the confiscation of over 40 kilograms of illicit drugs, authorities disclosed on Wednesday.

The first incident occurred in Anantnag, where a police team assigned to census duties pursued a suspicious individual pushing a wheelbarrow laden with sacks. Upon the arrival of law enforcement, the suspect abandoned the cart and vanished into a nearby forest. The police seized the vehicle, finding inside it 24.5 kilograms of half-dried bhang leaves. Despite registering a case, the alleged perpetrator, Ghulam Nabi Khatana, remains at large, prompting ongoing efforts for his capture.

Simultaneously, in Pulwama, law enforcement successfully detained Rafiq Ahmad Shah at a checkpoint in Newa Pulwama. During the search, officials discovered 16.5 kilograms of charas powder-like substance in his possession. Shah was promptly arrested and charged in connection to the narcotics. Investigations into both cases continue as police intensify their anti-drug trafficking operations across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)