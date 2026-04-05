Cross-Border Drone Smuggling Bust: A Major Heroin Seizure in Rajasthan
In Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district, security agencies have detained four individuals and seized approximately 12 kg of heroin suspected to have been smuggled via drones from across the Indo-Pak border. The joint operation was conducted by local police, CID, and BSF, preventing a significant drug network expansion.
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown on cross-border drug smuggling, security agencies detained four individuals in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district. They seized approximately 12 kg of heroin, allegedly trafficked from across the Indo-Pak border using drones.
Rajasthan's Superintendent of Police, Harishankar, confirmed the recovery of the valuable contraband, estimated to be worth around Rs 60 crore. Authorities acted on specific intelligence, leading to a joint operation by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), local police, and the Border Security Force (BSF).
The operation saw the detection of drone activity at night and the subsequent recovery of heroin packets dropped on Indian soil. Initial interrogation suggests links to Pakistani smugglers intending to distribute the drugs in Punjab. This seizure marks a significant disruption to a major drug network as anti-drone measures intensify.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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