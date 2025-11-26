Left Menu

Kolkata Police Under Scrutiny: Election Commission Demands Security Breach Report

The Election Commission has called for a report from Kolkata Police regarding a protest at the West Bengal CEO's office, which the Commission views as a significant security breach. The incident underscores growing concerns around election-related threats and the need for stringent security measures.

Updated: 26-11-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 17:31 IST
The Election Commission of India has formally requested a detailed report from the Kolkata Police after a protest at the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer's office. The protest, involving several Booth Level Officers (BLOs), has been termed a 'serious security breach' by the Commission.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma has been given a 48-hour deadline to submit the action taken report. The incident has raised alarms regarding potential security lapses in election-related matters, demanding immediate attention from law enforcement.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also noted that the demands of the protesting BLOs are legitimate, suggesting a need for resolution. The situation poses challenges for the authorities as they balance security protocols with addressing valid worker grievances.

