Record-Breaking Blossoms: Ahmedabad Flower Show Captivates Nation

The 14th Ahmedabad International Flower Show 2026 achieved two Guinness World Records for the largest flower mandala and portrait. Prime Minister Modi commended the show's creativity and public participation, highlighting its cultural significance and global stature. Ahmedabad's flower show continues to celebrate national unity and modern Indian creativity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 02-01-2026 16:05 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 16:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A spectacular display of flora at the 14th Ahmedabad International Flower Show 2026 has clinched two Guinness World Records, capturing national attention with its creative splendor. The event secured accolades for the world's largest flower mandala and flower portrait, drawing praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a statement on social platform X, the Prime Minister described the flower show as captivating, celebrating its innovative spirit and the vibrant culture of Ahmedabad. The event, themed 'Bharat Ek Gatha', was inaugurated by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at the Sabarmati Riverfront, emphasizing public participation and India's rich cultural tapestry.

Continuing its streak of record-breaking achievements, the Ahmedabad Flower Show has previously dazzled with the world's longest flower structure and largest bouquet. This latest event is a testament to exceptional organizational prowess and contributes significantly to Ahmedabad's reputation as a World Heritage City, engaging visitors with diverse entry options.

(With inputs from agencies.)

