Mizoram's Community Spirit Reflects Constitutional Fraternity

Mizoram's Governor Vijay Kumar Singh underscored the importance of the state's strong community bonds during a Constitution Day event, linking them to the constitutional principle of fraternity. The event marked the adoption of the Constitution, which Singh called 'the soul of democracy', with a significant role played by the judiciary as its guardian.

Addressing the gathering in Aizawl, Singh highlighted the continued relevance of the Constitution as a visionary guide for India's future. He emphasized the responsibility of the Aizawl bench of the Gauhati High Court in upholding justice and protecting the rights of Mizoram's people under the constitutional framework.

Stressing the importance of constitutional awareness, Singh urged legal professionals to impartially deliver justice and safeguard individuals' freedoms. He called for educating the youth on constitutional values and maintaining harmony and inclusivity in society, reflecting the ideals enshrined by the Constituent Assembly.

