Manipur MLA Raises Alarm Over Land Encroachment in Zeliangrong Areas

A Naga BJP MLA from Manipur, D Gangmei, expressed concerns over new villages emerging along highways and outsiders claiming ancestral lands. He highlighted the infiltration and land encroachment issues affecting the Zeliangrong community, urging them to stand up for their rights and heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 26-11-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 17:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A BJP legislator from Manipur's Naga community has raised concerns about emerging villages along highways and the encroachment of ancestral land in Zeliangrong regions.

D Gangmei, using his official Facebook handle, claimed that new settlements are forming, with 'outsiders' staking claims, posing a threat to the traditional land rights of the Zeliangrong people.

He further associated this situation with illegal immigration, suggesting an urgent need for community action to protect their heritage and lands.

