Manipur MLA Raises Alarm Over Land Encroachment in Zeliangrong Areas

A BJP legislator from Manipur's Naga community has raised concerns about emerging villages along highways and the encroachment of ancestral land in Zeliangrong regions.

D Gangmei, using his official Facebook handle, claimed that new settlements are forming, with 'outsiders' staking claims, posing a threat to the traditional land rights of the Zeliangrong people.

He further associated this situation with illegal immigration, suggesting an urgent need for community action to protect their heritage and lands.